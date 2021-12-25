New Delhi: An application has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India(ECI) to follow proper Covid-19 protocols in the upcoming state elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, UP and Uttrakhand in view of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

The application has been filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari in his PIL which was filed earlier seeking directions to follow Covid-19 protocols in elections and Kumbh Mela.

Through his application he contends that it is a crucial time for the country and we have still not overcome the medical emergency that happened during the second wave of the pandemic. Therefore it is important to take greater care in view of the emergence of the new Omicron variant so that situation is controlled.

Citing West Bengal Assembly elections in May earlier this year, the petitioner contends that because of the rallies conducted by political parties at that time, the cases had increased by thousands and there were hundreds of deaths reported in a single day. This time around also the rallies and campaigns are scheduled and parties are in full swing which will increase the risk and therefore it should be restricted.

Also Read: Postpone UP Assembly polls, ban rallies, Allahabad High Court urges PM and EC

The matter is likely to be heard after the vacation. Recently the Allahabad High Court urged the central government and the ECI not to hold rallies in view of the Omnicron variant and use newspapers and TV channels for campaigning. The court also asked to consider postponing the elections by a couple of months.