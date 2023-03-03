Bengaluru: Tech giant Apple will set up a new 300-acre phone factory in Karnataka, as informed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. Both ministers took to Twitter to announce the new development, further highlighting that the factory will create about one lakh jobs.

In a one-sentence tweet, Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote, "Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka. Double Engine Sarkar of PM @narendramodi ji n CM @BSBommai working to create investments n jobs n 1TrillionDollar Economy for Karnataka."

Bommai also gave a short update, without getting into the details of the project. "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, we will do our share to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025," Bommai's tweet read.

Also read: UK Foreign Secretary to unveil new Tech Envoy post on India visit

Meanwhile, a delegation of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), an Apple Inc. partner, led by its chairman Young Liu, arrived in Bengaluru on Friday and held a preliminary meeting with Karnataka Information Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. The delegation was taken to inspect the location for setting up an Apple phone manufacturing unit in the State, the Minister's office said in a statement.

Earlier, the Minister welcomed the delegation on their arrival at the Bengaluru International airport. Liu was quoted in the statement as saying that Bengaluru was the preferred destination for global companies and had been a forerunner in attracting investment.

As reported by international media, Foxconn Technology Group will invest $700 million for the establishment of the manufacturing plant in India. Some sources also said that parts of Apple's new electric vehicles can also be manufactured here.

This investment will be the largest investment till date made by Foxconn in India. The growth is noticed when China, the world's largest consumer electronic market, is slowly losing that position.