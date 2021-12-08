Uttar Pradesh: Poll bound Uttar Pradesh is now witnessing politics revolving around "Red Cap". Aam Admi Party(AAP) has also joined the ongoing row over red cap after AAP leader Sanjay Singh shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi overlapped with two small pictures of PM Modi and CM Yogi Aditynath wearing red caps and captioned "Please pay attention to the pictures".

The war of cap started after PM Modi on Tuesday termed those with 'red caps' as red alert for Uttar Pradesh and said that they want to form the government in the state to show mercy to terrorists and set them free. "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red cap people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia," PM Modi said while addressing an event.

Reacting to PM remarks, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘laal topi’ (red cap) attack on the SP shows that ‘those who sell public property are perturbed with the red colour,’

“This is a government that sells. So far it was a government of ‘jumlas,’ now it has become a ‘bechu’ government too. They are making such comments because they don’t want to discuss the real issues,”

Earlier in a tweet, Sanjay Singh shared a picture of PM and captioned it with "people who wear black cap are black with mind and heart".

As assembly elections in UP are coming close, words like red cap, netted cap, lungi, and saffron have started being heard.

Experts and political pundits say that political parties are using these words for polarization of votes. So that, no one can get the vote of a particular class or a particular society.

Also Read: BJP leaders dread 'red cap' meaning Samajwadi Party workers: Akhilesh Yadav