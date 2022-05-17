New Delhi: Drivers attached to app-based cab service in Delhi launched their weekly ‘digital strike’ on Monday. Leaders of various driver unions said they will boycott the ride-offering apps on the first day of every week till their demands for fare revision are met. The decision of the drivers comes against increased CNG prices.

“From now, every Monday, we will gather as many drivers as possible at Jantar Mantar. We will boycott driving for any app-based cab service for one day a week,” Kamaljeet Gill, president of the Sarvodaya Drivers’ Association of Delhi said on Monday.

Sumit Bhardwaj, president of another driver union Expert Driver Solutions, has also announced his support for the weekly protest. Sumit said that "the Transport Minister met us on 19 April and within a day a committee was formed to revise the fares. "The committee has apparently not done anything so far, while fuel prices are increasing rapidly," he said.

After the latest increase in Delhi, the CNG is being sold at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 in Noida and Rs 81.94 per kg in Gurugram.

