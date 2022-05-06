New Delhi: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday said that he would oppose Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya in June and warned that the latter will not be allowed to enter the city till he renders a public apology for having humiliated north Indians. Singh, an MP from Kaiserganj LS constituency and one of the leaders of the Ram Mandir movement, tweeted that he will not allow the MNS leader who humiliates north Indians, to enter the Ayodhya border. However, speaking to ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna, Singh said that this is his personal view.

Prior to Ayodhya visit, Raj Thackeray should apologise to all North Indians with folded hands, he said. In a series of tweets, the MP also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Thackeray till he apologised to the North Indians. "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji not to meet Raj Thackeray until he publicly apologises to the North Indians," he said. The MP further added that the Thackeray family had no contribution to the temple movement."From the movement for Ram temple to its construction only Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the common man have had a role. The Thackeray family has no role in it," he said.

'Apologise, or won't allow to enter Ayodhya': BJP MP to Raj Thackeray

On April 17, Thackeray in Pune announced he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. "On June 5, I will go to Ayodhya along with other MNS workers to have darshan of Lord Ram. I appeal to other people also to come to Ayodhya," Thackeray had said in a presser.

Read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, upping ante against mosque loudspeaker