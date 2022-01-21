Lucknow: If there was a photo competition on defining the entangled political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh, a picture shared today by recent BJP inductee Aparna Singh Yadav seeking blessings of Samajwadi Party founder and her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav would definitely win it.

Aparna, who switched over to BJP on Wednesday right before the UP assembly elections, shared the picture where she is seen seeking the blessings of "Netaji". "Took the blessings of my father/netaji in Lucknow after taking membership of the Bharatiya Janta Party," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote "On reaching Lucknow Amausi Airport from Delhi by taking membership of BJP was given a grand welcome by supporters and workers, I thank all of you that by coming in such a large numbers, you all have encouraged me."

Sources said that Aparna soon after returning from New Delhi went to the residence of SP patriarch in Lucknow to seek his blessings. She is married to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's half-brother Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son from his second wife.

Congratulating Aparna, president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, while talking to reporters recently, said Netaji had tried a lot to convince her (to not join BJP).

"It is good that social ideology has been expanding its sphere of influence. We were accused of promoting Parivarwad (dynastic rule), now, the BJP has inducted a member from our family into their party." Yadav told reporters.

The grapevine has it that Aparna Singh Yadav will contest UP assembly polls 2022 on BJP ticket from Lucknow Cantonment seat. But, BJP has been contemplating giving her some other responsibility, instead of fielding her from Lucknow, party sources said.

