Bhimavaram (AP): A youth studying at a private engineering college has been allegedly thrashed by fellow students in the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The video of the incident which went viral on social media came to light on Friday.

The video shows the youth cornered in a room with others repeatedly hitting him with sticks even as he begs to be spared. The youth has also been burnt with a hot iron box, police sources said. They further revealed that the victim Ankit, a second-year engineering student, had an altercation with four of his fellow students over a young woman.

" Ankit was asked to come to their room on November 2 and beaten with sticks and burnt with a hot iron box," police said. They also said that all the students involved in the incident are from Srikakulam and East Godavari districts adding that a case has been registered against the accused Praveen, Prem, Neeraj, and Swaroop. The college's principal said that six students, including the victim and a young woman, have been suspended following the incident.