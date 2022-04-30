Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): A youth from Andhra Pradesh received patent rights for innovating an automatic braking system not only to detect the speed of the vehicles, but also to reduce and increase the speed to prevent the road accidents. Loknath, a student of engineering at Lovely Professional University in Punjab, and a native of Pithapuram in Kakinada, have been restricted to online classes for the past two years due to Covid. During that period he thought of innovating ways to prevent road accidents. Accidents usually occur due to speeding vehicles, and to prevent this, Loknath designed an automatic braking system. This device detects the speed of the vehicle ahead and gives a command to the braking system of the vehicle, which is following that vehicle.

This reduces the speed of the vehicle by applying the brakes before colliding with the vehicle, which is going ahead. As a result road accidents are likely to decrease. He put up his inventions on display in college and it was selected as the best projects Not only that he has applied for patent rights for his invention. He also took part in the 48-hour hackathon organised by Parul Varsity in which he secured third place. Loknath's father and mother are happy about their son's achievements. A total of 4,37,396 road accident cases were reported during 2019, and the fatalities in road accidents have increased by 1.3 per cent from 1,52,780 in 2018 to 1,54,732 in 2019, according to NCRB.

Also Read: 'Karunya's UNBOX — innovation, technology museum in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' goals