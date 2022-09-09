Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Use of electrical tools and appliances is increasing by leaps and bounds among all sections, from common man to the rich, from farmers to employees. Despite many precautions in manual handling, mishaps happen and costs go up due to wastage of electricity. To address these issues, engineering students and graduates from Vuyyur mandal in Krishna district came together and designed a low cost smart device, 'SmartLife'. A start-up firm has taken note of this device for its multi-farious uses and encouraged the young innovators.

Kamala Nitish, who is doing research in drone technology for the past few years, has played a key role in designing the SmartLife tool. With the help of his friends Desi Naidu, Teja and Sivakumar, he went on to develop the final version of SmartLife. This could be used to control all electrical appliances in homes, offices and guest houses without having to manually operate them.

If SmartLife is installed in switchboard, it will be possible to remote operate electrical appliances. You can manage electrical items and appliances like lights, fans, AC, TV, greaser, motor, electric cooker, coffee machine, etc. with just a smartphone. Through cloud technology, you can turn on or off the desired electrical equipment from anywhere.

By connecting SmartLife device to Alexa and Google Assistants, all electrical appliances can be turned on or off with just a word of mouth. Users can also fix timelines for appliances to work during that period, automatically. In SmartLife app, installed in smartphone, all pre-instructions can be given to appliances. The developers say it will cost less than ten thousand rupees to install SmartLife device in a house with two bedrooms, one hall and a kitchen.

This device can also be used to control aerators in shrimp ponds. The device has been tested experimentally at a central government research institute. As it is yielding good results, it is now being developed to bring it to aqua farmers at a lower cost. Also, with the help of this device, suitable arrangements can be made to know the water quality and minerals in fish and shrimp ponds.

The members of the startup say that they are happy to be partners in shaping the modern devices needed by the people according to the changing conditions of the times. SmartLife developers say they have used indigenous knowhow and automatic devices available in market to make this device available to consumers at a low cost.