Gurajala (Andhra Pradesh): In a horrifying incident here in the Palnadu district, a woman was allegedly raped at a local railway station in front of her 2-year-old son. The incident came to light after the woman was found lying unconscious and heavily bleeding at the railway station by the local people there. She was immediately rushed to the nearest local government hospital for treatment while the railway police were also alerted about the incident.

People who took the victim to the hospital also found a two-year-old child sitting next to her. The victim was treated at the hospital, while the doctors confirmed the sexual assault after the primary tests. Not in a condition to speak initially, the semi-conscious victim could not give the exact details about the incident. But as her health improved, she revealed that she has been raped by two men at the railway station.

A preliminary investigation into the matter has also revealed that the woman is from another state and worked in Andhra Pradesh as a daily wage worker. Not well-versed with Telugu, the woman reportedly could not figure out where she wanted to go last night. She, therefore, slept at the railway station with her two-year-old son, where the miscreants caught her and raped her in front of her child.

Some political leaders in the city have expressed concerns over the incident, demanding strict action. A few organizations also conducted a protest rally in the city to demand justice for the victim. An investigation is underway, while the police officials are trying to trace the miscreants.

