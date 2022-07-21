New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are the top three States which have been sanctioned with a maximum number of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) in 2021-22.

Informing the same in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri said that Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned with 2,51, 848 houses followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,28,349 and Gujarat with 85,172 houses under PMAY-U. A total of 9,78,475 houses were sanctioned for States and UTs across India in the year 2021-22. PMAY-U was launched on June 25, 2015, with the aim to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

"The scheme is implemented through four verticles including beneficiary-led construction (BLC), affordable housing in partnership (AHP), in-situ slum redevelopment (ISSR), and credit linked subsidy scheme," Puri informed. The BLC, AHP, and ISSR components are implemented by States and Union Territories (UTs). Puri informed that the selection of beneficiaries under AHP/ISSR/BLC components is done by the States and UTs governments through their implementing agencies and urban local bodies (ULBs).

Selection under CLSS is done by CNAs/Banks/Housing Finance Companies on the basis of eligibility criteria like owing pucca house in his or her name or any other family member's name anywhere in India. Referring to Rajasthan, Puri said that based on the project proposal submitted by the Government of Rajasthan, so far 2,66,692 houses have been sanctioned, out of which 1,69,409 are grounded and 1,37,470 are completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.