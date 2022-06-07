Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): Not only do they look a bit similar, but when it comes to studies their merit also seems to be equal. Swapna and Swathi twins from Karumanchi in Palnadu district have studied in the same school and got the same marks in the class X board examination.

The result declared on Monday showed that both of them scored 578 out of 600 marks. This has surprised not only their friends in school but also their teachers. Both of them have studied at the Karumanchi Zilla Parishad High School. However, it has been an uphill task for the two sisters as their father passed away six years ago and their mother Krishnakumari had to sustain the family by sewing clothes.