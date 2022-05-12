Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department had written a letter to the state government expressing its inability to operate convoy vehicles for the Chief Minister, ministers, and other VIPs in the state. The letter written to the State Transport Department mentions that the state government owes Rs 17.5 crore as dues to the department.

The department further told the state government that they were making vehicles available for the chief minister, ministers, and other VIPs in the state including the senior IAS and IPS officers during their visit to the districts.

Making a clarification, the department said bills should be paid immediately for the provision of convoy vehicles in the wake of the forthcoming tour of the Chief Minister in the districts.

Earlier, the transport department had tried to seize private vehicles in Ongole last month when the chief minister was scheduled to visit the district to fulfill the requirements for the vehicles. As the passengers of the vehicle protested, the state government took action against the officials and told them to restrain from collecting private vehicles by force.

The State transport department is burdened with the responsibility of procuring vehicles during the chief minister’s visit. The department procures vehicles whenever the ministers and the senior bureaucrats visit the districts.