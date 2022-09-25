Tirupati (AP): Three persons including two children died after a fire broke out at their residence in Renigunta in Tirupati district on Sunday morning, police said. They also said that the prima facie investigation has revealed that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

Police sources said that the 49-year-old radiologist and his two children died in the fire but his wife, a doctor by profession and mother-in-law remained unscathed. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. The rescuers removed the charred body of Dr Ravisankar Reddy from the second floor of the building.

Police said that the two children-a 11-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son- panicked after smoke started bellowing out from the ground floor and locked themselves in a bathroom resulting in their suffocation. They further revealed a cooking gas cylinder also leaked during the incident and increased the intensity of the blaze.