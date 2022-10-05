Visakhapatnam: Grandeur in temples in India is more of a norm than an exception. But one temple in Visakhapatnam has taken it to another level altogether. The 135-year-old temple of Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari has been decorated with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 6 crores.

According to officials of the temple trust apart from 6 kg of gold and 3 kg of silver currency notes worth Rs 3.5 crores had been used for decoration on the occasion of Navratri. The floor in front of the idol has been covered with bundles of currency notes and the walls have also been covered in the same way.

Upon entering the room where the idol is kept one can see garlands made of currency notes hanging from the roof adding to the splendour of the temple whose architecture is impressive in its own right. However, officials of the temple's trust said that the gold and silver jewellery along with the currency notes used for decoration have been contributed by the public and will be returned after the puja is over.

"It's a public contribution and will be returned once the puja is over. It will not go to the temple trust," said a temple official.