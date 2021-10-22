Amaravati (AP): AP TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram was denied bail by a Vijayawada Court and further sent to judicial remand till November 2. Though Pattabhi's lawyer had asked the court to grant bail, the public prosecutor had opposed the same citing several cases booked against the former in the past.

After having heard arguments from both sides, the judge rejected the bail plea and sent the TDP leader to judicial custody. The TDP leader was arrested amid high drama from his residence and taken to Thotlavalluru Police Station.

The court ordered that Pattabhi be shifted to the Machilipatnam Jail for Covid tests and thereafter to the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Earlier, Pattabhi had undergone medical examinations at a Government Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, TDP's Central Office in Mangalagiri and Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised allegedly by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers. The incident took place after Pattabhi Ram's press conference at the TDP's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur. Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks.

