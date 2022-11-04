AP: Stones pelted at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy
Published on: 50 minutes ago
NTR (Andhra Pradesh): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu's convoy has been pelted with stones on Friday. Police sources said that the incident took place in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. They further revealed that Naidu's Chief Security Officer has been injured in the incident. (Further details awaited)
