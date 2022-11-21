Bethancherla (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident a woman died in excruciating pain as an RTC bus that collided with the two-wheeler she was riding stayed on her leg for half an hour. The incident took place in the Bethancherla area of the Nandyala district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Official sources said that the woman identified as Govindamma was riding the two-wheeler with Golla Maddileti adding that suddenly an RTC bus going from Kurnool to Proddutur collided with their two-wheeler.

Also Read: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; 43 injured

They further revealed that after the incident the driver of the bus fled from the spot leaving Govindamma's leg still under the wheel of the vehicle. For half an hour she suffered excruciating pain before she was taken to a nearby Public Health Centre for treatment but died on the way. Maddilet also suffered injuries in the accident.