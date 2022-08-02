Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh): The local police here arrested seven people in a case of abetment of suicide on Monday after a young girl was found dead in her house on July 28 with a suicide note. All seven arrested are bank officials working for recovery agencies, and have been accused of harassing the girl and her family for loan recovery to an extent that the girl decided to take the extreme step.

The victim was a student and had currently appeared for the EAPCET exam. Her father had taken a loan from the State Bank of India two years ago to facilitate her exam preparation. The victim's father, who works as a supervisor in a private company in Delhi, was unable to pay the loan back. The loan recovery agents recently paid a visit to the house of the victim and pressured the family to pay the loan back as soon as possible.

As informed by probing official DCP Mary Prashanthi, the bank officials talked with the family in a derogatory manner and harassed them, leading to the suicide of the student."The recovery agents behaved in such a way as to disturb the honour of the student while demanding the loan payment of Rs. 6 lakhs taken by her father. Concerned that her father would be arrested, the student chose to take the extreme step on July 28 and left behind a suicide letter," the DCP informed during a press conference.

The even arrested bank officials are currently in police custody while an investigation on the matter is underway. "Agencies and banks should act according to the rules. We will take stern action if we establish that the recovery agencies in this case have violated rules," ensureD DCP Prashanthi during the conference.