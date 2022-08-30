Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has recorded an exponential spike in the number of sedition cases invoked by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government last year raising concern over the alleged misuse of the controversial law. As per the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), out of the total of 76 cases registered under section 124A of IPC across India in 2021, the state government registered as many as 29 cases accounting for 38.15 per cent of cases and highest among the states.

It is said the sedition law is aimed at suppressing those who criticize and question the failures of the government with the YCP government indiscriminately filing treason cases intended to crack down on the masses. Significantly, no case of sedition had been invoked by the state government the preceding year. Security-wise sensitive states like Manipur and Nagaland have recorded a lesser number of sedition cases with seven cases each.

Experts argue that this goes on to show the insecurity of the Andhra Pradesh government with those who speak truth to power and how indiscriminately the YCP government has used Section 124A to silence criticism. Compared to Andhra, there is not a single case in big states like Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

It is noteworthy that there are only three cases in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties allege that most of these were registered against political opponents. In the seven years between 2014-20, three sedition cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh, two of which were against Maoists and their sympathizers. Along with YCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, ABN and TV5 channels were booked under the controversial law.

On May 11 this year, Supreme Court directed the Centre and states to keep in abeyance all pending trials, appeals, and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under section 124 A of IPC till the central government completes the promised exercise to reconsider and re-examine the provision. "We are suspending the implementation of the Sedition Act until the Central Government takes a further decision on it.

