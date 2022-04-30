Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): The teacher, who is supposed to educate the children well and train them, has tarnished the image of the education system by sexually harassing the students. The incident took place in Bangarupallam mandal of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Abu (58), a teacher, who has been working at Bangarupallam mandal Chillagundlapalle Primary School, and it is learnt that he has sexually harassed nearly 11 students studying in IV and V classes in the school.

According to students, he used to torcher them if they complain about his mischievous behaviour to their parents and threatened that they would be given TC. On Friday, students narrated their ordeal in front of Chittoor RDO Renuka, DEO Purushottam, MEO Nageswara Rao, tahsildar Sushilamma, MPDO Vidyarama. The DEO responded immediately and announced that the teacher was suspended while the RDO ordered the police to register a case and arrest him immediately.

The news about the teacher's misbehaviour came to light when a student, who could not bear the teacher's harassment, told her parents. They immediately brought the issue to the notice of Collector Harinarayanan through local MPTC members Indusekhar Reddy and sarpanch Deepa. The Collector immediately responded and ordered a probe. Police led by Palamaneru DSP Gangaiah are in search of a teacher, who is absconding.

