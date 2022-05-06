Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Nallapadam police arrested three accused on Thursday at Y Junction in connection with a murder case registered against them for killing a beggar for not eating idli on Ankireddypalem Donka road in Guntur on January 1. Guntur South DSP Jessy Prashanthi said the three culprits had beaten a man to death when he refused to eat idlis given by them.

Prashanthi said, a man named Mahesh Babu, under the influence of alcohol beat up a beggar at midnight on January 1, who has been living in the Guntur Housing Board Colony and begging for six months. The accused was carrying packed idlis and gave them to the beggar to eat. After doing so he said that the beggar looked like a member of some petty gang roaming at night.

With this, the beggar threw away the idlis. He swore angrily at the beggar and left the place. Later, at 1:30 am, he along with his friends Anil and Satish Kumar went to the beggar again and beat him to death with stones and sticks. Following this, the culprits fled from the spot. Police have registered a case and investigated the incident. The accused were arrested on Thursday at Y Junction. District SP Arif Hafeez praised Nallapadam CI Battula Srinivasa Rao, SI and other police officer for cracking the case.

