Vizianagaram: Police on Saturday arrested an engineering assistant for allegedly cheating and defaming his girlfriend in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram. Additional Superintendent of Police, P Anil Kumar said that the accused Shireddy Naveen, 24 working as an engineering assistant in Grama Sachivalayam entered into a relationship with a colleague two years ago and promised to marry her.

Both took photographs and selfies together. Their families also supported their relationship as both were from the same communities. However, there were arguments between Naveen and the woman for the past two months. Naveen, as per P Anil, told the woman that he would marry her after constructing a house and demanded money from the woman’s parents for the same.

The woman's parents expressed helplessness after which Naveen used their intimate pictures to defame the woman and sent some of them to her father. He also threatened the woman and her parents that he will upload her photos on social media platforms, police said. The woman approached the police and Naveen was arrested based on her complaint.

