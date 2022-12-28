Pattikonda(AP): A man from the Kurnool district here has been accused of severely beating up his wife because she could not bear a child. The woman sustained fractures in one of her hands and a leg after she was mercilessly beaten up on Tuesday. The victim's neighbors recovered her in an unconscious state after the assault and informed her parents about the same.

The parents soon reached the spot and rushed her to the Pattikonda Government Hospital for treatment. After her initial check-up, the doctors there referred her to the Kurnool hospital as her condition was deemed critical.

As informed by the victim's family, their daughter was married off to a person named Ram from the Chanugondla village about three years ago. They alleged that the woman has been a victim of harassment by Ram's family since the beginning of their marriage.

The family also accused Ram's sister of domestic violence and mentally torturing the victim. While the woman is receiving treatment at the Kurnool hospital, her family said that they shall soon reach out to the police in the matter and lodge a complaint against the culprit.