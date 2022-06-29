Amaravati(Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday placed Director-General of Police-rank IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao under suspension once again, citing a pending investigation into a criminal charge against him.

State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said in an order late on Tuesday night that under sub-rule 3 of Rule 3 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the suspension would continue “until termination of all proceedings relating to the charge”. Earlier Venkateswara Rao was first suspended in February 2022 and was provided with a fresh posting on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the government charged the 1989-batch IPS officer with hatching a criminal conspiracy and abusing his power in the purchase of security equipment for the state in 2020. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was also registered against him. The charge pertained to the period when Venkateswara Rao was chief of the State Intelligence wing during the previous Chandrababu Naidu government.

After a long legal battle, the aggrieved officer secured an order from the Apex Court revoking his suspension. But, the Jagan regime suspended him again, alleging that "Venkateswara Rao has tried to influence witnesses relating to the criminal trial after he was given a fresh posting. Whereas the investigation relating to a criminal charge is pending, the government considers that it is a fit case to place A B Venkateswara Rao under suspension with immediate effect until termination of all proceedings related to the charge," the Chief Secretary said in the order.