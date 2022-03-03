Amaravati: In a setback to the YSRCP government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday in its verdict on three capitals and CRDA cancellation petitions, directed the State government to act in accordance with the CRDA Act. The High Court directed that the development plan should be completed within six months.

According to the agreement, all the development works should be completed within six months and developed plots should be handed over to farmers within three months with all facilities as they have given their lands to the government for the development of the capital city Amaravati. It also said that development work should be reported to the court from time to time.