Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court heard a petition filed in 2019 on Monday alleging that the Big Boss show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity on a call for urgent hearing by the petitioner's counsel. The bench warned that there is no point in showing anything in the name of reality shows. The bench comprising of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice S Subba Reddy has given the petitioner liberty to mention the Chief Justice bench again for urgent hearing.

The court also added that it cannot stay silent when violence is portrayed on reality shows, the court asked how can it even be called culture. The petition was filed by Telugu Yuvashakthi president Kathireddy Jagadeshwarreddy in 2019, the Chief Justice said that if it is deemed necessary, then the petitioner can refer it to a bench.

The senior counsel, C V Mohan Reddy, stated on behalf of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), that the same petitioner has filed a petition before the Telangana High Court and later withdrew the petition.

Also Read: Revenue officials seal Big Boss Malayalam set for violating ban