Amaravati (AP): The family of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl suffering from the rare Gaucher's disease has been provided Rs 1 crore by the Andhra Pradesh Government for treatment. Gaucher's disease affects a person's bones and liver due to the building up of fatty substances, causing enlargement of the organs.

According to an official release the collector of Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Himanshu Shukla handed over the first set of 13 injections on Sunday to the girl's family for her treatment. A total of 52 injections each costing Rs 1.25 lakh will be required for the girl's treatment.

As the girl's family could not afford the high cost of treatment, it appealed to the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Konaseema to come to its aid. The Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised not only to sanction funds for the girl's treatment and bear the cost of her education and well-being. "The district Collector submitted a proposal to the government on required funds and accordingly, a sum of Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for treatment of Gaucher's disease," stated the release.

The government coordinated with the injection manufacturer and secured the first lot of 13 to commence the girl's treatment. The collector handed over the injections to doctors at the government area hospital in Amalapuram for the girl's treatment.

"This is a rare disease and there are 14 such children suffering from it in India. This is the first government hospital in the country where treatment for the disease is being provided," said Shukla. He also said a monthly pension would also be given to her family.