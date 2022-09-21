Amaravati (AP): The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh, in an yet another controversial decision, is all set to introduce an amendment bill in the Assembly today to change the name of the NTR University of Health Sciences as the YSR Health University. This is despite the fact that former Chief Minister NTR has a strong bond with this medical university from its establishment to developing it into an institution having national-level recognition.

The proposed change in the name of the Health University marks a steadfast policy taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to do away with programmes and institutions brought forward by the rival Telugu Desam Party during its previous regimes under both NTR and Chandrababu Naidu. Further details are awaited.