Bapatla (AP): Four persons died and one is still missing after being washed away in the Bay of Bengal at the Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday adding that one person has been rescued so far. Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that the incident took place on Tuesday. He also said that the group of teenagers came to Suryalanka from Vijayawada for holidaying.

" So far we have recovered four bodies while one person is still missing," the SP added. He also said that somehow the group went deep into the sea and got washed away. The local sub-divisional police officer said two of the deceased were studying in junior intermediate and two were in classes 9 and 10. The others had dropped out after failing in class 10, he said.

“These people worked with a caterer. They told their families that they were attending a marriage event in Suryalanka and reached here by train from Vijayawada on Tuesday morning,” the police said. Later, they went to the beach for a swim when tragedy struck, he added.