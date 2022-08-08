Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): Five people were killed in a serious road accident in the Prakasam district on the Amaravati-Ananthapuram National Highway at Vasavi Polytechnic College near Kambham on Sunday. The accident occurred when a lorry was hit by a speeding car from behind.

AP: Five killed in road accident in Prakasam district

All the five deceased were onboard the car and were reportedly travelling to Tirupati to seek blessings, the primary investigation into the matter revealed. The lorry driver -- who was driving a lorry laden with cement load -- also got severely injured.

Also read: Rajasthan : 3 pilgrims dead in Khatu Shyam ji temple stampede

Police have identified the deceased as belonging to Sirigiripadu of Veldurthi Mandal of Palnadu district. The deceased have been identified as Animi Reddy (60), Guravamma (60), Ananthamma (55), Adilakshmi (58), and Nagireddy (24).

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter.