Satyasai (Andhra Pradesh): Five women were burnt alive while eight others were injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in caught fire after coming in contact with a live electric wire at Chillakondayyapally, Tadimarri Mandal area in Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place while the travelers were on their way to the fields in Chillakondayyapally from Guddampally.

The auto after coming in contact with the live wire caught fire which charred the occupants alive. The deceased have been identified as Kanthamma, Ramulamma, Ratnamma and Lakshmidevi from Guddampalli, and Kumari, a resident of Peddakotla. The bodies were shifted to Dharmavaram Government Hospital for further legal formalities. Police have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

