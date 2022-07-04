Amaravati: On the occasion of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju's 125th birth anniversary celebrations his native village Mogallu wears a festive look with people celebrating his birthday with enthusiasm. Alluri Sitaramaraju was born on July 4, 1897, to Suryanarayanamma and Venkataramaraju in Pandrangi of Visakha district. During his childhood, he lived in the joint West Godavari district for some years.

He studied in the surrounding areas of Bhimavaram. Along with Kovvada and Vempa villages, the family stayed for some time in Mogallu and Narasapur of Palakoderu mandal. Alluri was fondly called Chittibabu in his childhood. His parents instilled the spirit of freedom in Alluri. Unable to see the misdeeds of the British, Alluri took the freedom struggle forward in a revolutionary way. The British army was shaken by guerilla-style attacks and fighting spirit.

Alluri was martyred by the British Army at the age of 27 in 1924. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Alluri's 30 feet bronze statue at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on the occasion of Alluri's 125th birth anniversary as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Mogallu. The first statue of Alluri Sitaramaraj was installed in Cheruvugattu of Mogallu in 1965.

In 1986, when Jalagam Vengala Rao was the Union Minister, the Alluri commemorative postal stamp was released. Although they tried to set up a memorial where Alluri lived, no steps were taken in that direction. With this, the locals took the initiative and started the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir. On his birth anniversary, the villagers remember the legendary freedom fighter's sacrifice and struggle.

They want to make the village a tourist centre and take up memorial construction. The construction of Gnana Mandir in the name of Alluri was recently taken up in the area where Sitaramaraju's family lived in Mogallu. Dandu Srinivasaraju, President of Alluri Sitaramaraju Memorial Society, said that a plan has been prepared to complete in 100 days.

Kothapalli Sitaramaraju, a local from Mogallu, said they want to set up a museum in memory of Alluri. Another local K Bhimaraju said political leaders have said that they will undertake construction in the name of Alluri in Mogallu but it has not materialised so far. “The Mughals desired to develop this area as a tourist centre and to undertake constructions that show the grandeur of Alluri,” he added.