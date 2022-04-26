Chilakaluripet (Andhra Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was raped by her father in Andhra Pradesh's Boppudi village of Palnadu district on Sunday. Police arrested the man on the basis of a complaint by his wife.

The incident came to light when Hussain Bee found that her husband was trying to rape her daughter at night. She developed this suspicion because her daughter didn't want to lie down with her husband.

On Sunday Bee decided to find out the truth and posed to be asleep. Meanwhile her husband Noor Bhasha Adam Shafi who had gone out after dinner came back and ensured that everyone was asleep. He then started watching porn movies and after that tried to rape her.

Bee who was awakemmediately grabbed Shafi's hand and immediately informed the rest of the family members and lodged a complaint at the police station. Police arrested Shafi and was taken into custody, The child was taken to Chilakaluripet Government Hospital for medical examination.

According to Andhra Pradesh police, Noor Bhasha Adam Shafi was married in 2016 to Hussain Bee. The couple has a son and daughter. Shafi works in a grocery store at the Kalamandir Center in Chilakaluripet.