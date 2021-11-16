Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): The agitation by farmers against the state government's decision to have three capitals completed 700th day on Tuesday. The protesters organised several special events on the occasion today. Mahapadayatra, which has reached its 16th day started today from Vikkiralapet in Prakasam district. It will conclude in Kandukuru.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, and in support of the Mahapadayatra, farmers in Penuganchiprolu village of Krishna district held several events. Hundreds of farmers under the patronage of farmer leaders Karla Nageswara Rao and Sudhir Babu participated in these events. They made it clear that they will continue to hold such events till the completion of the Maha Padayatra.

The agitation started following Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's announcement in the Assembly on December 17, 2019, that the state will have three capitals. About 34,322 acres in 29 villages have been given by 29,881 farmers as part of land acquisition for the construction of the capital Amravati. The majority of them are smallholding farmers.

Initially, the agitation started in the villages of Tulluru, Mandadam, Krishnayapalem and Errabalem, and then spread to all the villages in the capital. Apart from the ruling YSRPC all parties have declared solidarity with the protesters. The farmers said that the movement would continue until the government announced that it would continue to have Amaravati as its only capital.