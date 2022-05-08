Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): A police sub-inspector was arrested after the girl he cheated on died by suicide on Friday.

Anantpur police arrested Chandragiri Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar Nayak on charges of abetment to suicide and booked him under Sections 76, 420 and 306 on Saturday. Saraswati, 20, a degree student at a college in Tirupati, fell in love with Kumar a few months ago. The accused police officer was working as a Sub Inspector in Chandragiri Police Station in the GA Kottala village in Tirupati district.

The victim recently came to know that Kumar had lied to her as he was already married. Shocked by the revelation, the girl consumed pesticide to end her life. She died in a hospital on Friday. Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya said Kumar was taken into custody. "We have received similar complaints against him in the past. A case has been registered. Kumar is currently serving as a probationary SI and will be dismissed if required," he said.

