Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): A land dispute arose between the two groups belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party leading to a tense situation for several hours in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Lakkireddypalli MPP Sudarshan Reddy and Chinnamandem YSRCP leader Srinivasulu Reddy are at loggerheads over a land dispute at Lakkireddypalli. When the YSRCP leader's men tried to build stone fencing at the disputed site on Saturday, Sudarshan Reddy reached the spot with a large number of his followers and a heated argument broke out between the two groups.

The two groups clashed with each other using rods and knives and also pelted stones leading to several persons getting injured in the clash. During this situation, a group leader was threatened with a revolver. Attempts made by the local police to stop them failed.

