YSR Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): A local YSR Congress leader and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's relative, YS Konda Reddy, was arrested in YSR Kadapa district on Monday for allegedly threatening a construction company and demanding money for allowing certain road works in the area. The construction company belonged to a powerful BJP leader in Karnataka and was engaged in the development of the Vempalli-Rayachoti road in Kadapa district, in the Chief Minister's Pulivendula constituency.

Following a complaint with the Chief Minister over his relative's threats, Jagan reportedly directed the Kadapa police to take stern action. Accordingly, the Chakrayapet police registered a case against Konda Reddy and arrested him. Konda Reddy's call data revealed he made many calls to the construction company representatives in recent days.

Kadapa Superintendent of Police KK Anburajan told reporters that Konda Reddy had on May 5 called the road works contractor and demanded a bribe. He threatened to get the work stalled, using his clout in the government if the bribe was not paid. “We registered a case against Konda Reddy. Accordingly, he was arrested on Monday,” Anburajan said. The accused was produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody. The SP asked people to call the police on 14400 or 100 if anybody demanded money and threatens. "We will act tough against such people and not spare anybody," Anburajan warned.