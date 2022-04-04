Amaravati: The new districts in Andhra Pradesh were formally inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy virtually from his camp office on Monday. The formation of 13 new districts marks the beginning of a new era in the history of the State. Districts Collectors and Superintendents of Police have taken charge of the new districts.

The first step was taken by the government in the decentralisation of governance by setting up Village and Ward Secretariats and now with the emergence of new districts, the government says it is going in right direction. Meanwhile, revenue divisions have been increased to 72 with the formation of 13 new districts. Notably, Nellore ranks first

population while Prakasam district is the largest district in the state in terms of area and it covers an area of ​​14,322 sq km.

Following are the 26 districts