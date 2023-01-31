New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that Visakhapatnam is soon going to become the capital city of AP and that he is going to shift there. He made this comment during a round table held as part of the AP Global Investors Summit being held at Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister made this announcement at a time when the AP 3 Capitals case is still before the Supreme Court. The CM further said that an investors' summit is going to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 for which he invited all those taking part in the current event of AP Global Summit. He told them that within a few months, he would be moving to Visakhapatnam where he would like to meet them again at the investors' summit.

Pertinently, Visakhapatnam is one of the three capitals announced by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. But his government's trifurcation plan met with many obstacles following a plethora of court cases filed by over 29,000 farmers who sacrificed their ancestral lands for the construction of Amaravati Capital City during the previous Telugu Desam Party government.