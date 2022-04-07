Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The 25 Cabinet Ministers of the YSRCP government will tender their resignations on Thursday after its last meeting ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle. The new Council of Ministers will be sworn-in on April 11. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 pm at the Secretariat in Velagapudi today.

When YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister on May 30, 2019, he had announced that he would undertake a complete overhaul of his Cabinet after two-and-a-half years and take a new team. Jagan, who has completed the exercise of whom should be given a chance as ministers, had a detailed discussion with the Governor. The process will then be completed by the General Administration Department of the government.

While the reconstituted Cabinet will have new faces, at least three or four from the incumbent team may be re-inducted into the new Cabinet. The Cabinet will decide on the formation of another new district after clearing the way for the Cabinet's resignation. In addition to the issue of allocating land to journalists, there is a possibility of discussing land allotments for a few other organisations. The Cabinet is expected to approve a proposal to name the Sangam Barrage on the River Penna in Nellore after the late Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy.

