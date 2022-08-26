Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) : Locals in Chaglagam, Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh has become a shoulder to the Indian Army along the border. The locals in Chaglagam have vowed to fight alongside the Indian army against Chinese aggression. "China tries to infiltrate our border every year... We stand with the Indian Army and we'll fight alongside if any situation prevails," said Allelun Teyga, a local.

"We are concerned about the Chinese aggression. They try to enter our land. If any kind of situation prevails, we are with the Indian Army, we will fight along with the Army. We had got training thirty years back by the home guard. They gave special training to the civilians so that we can help ourselves in an emergency," said one of the Tribal Allelun Teyga while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"The Central government is building up the roads here to increase the connectivity and doing all the needful," Takingshu Teyga a villager from Chaglagam told ANI. Takingshu further added, "we are much concerned regarding the China intrusions as our village is just a few kilometres away at this point we have to develop our infrastructure to show our presence to China."

"We Tribals are with the government and the Indian Army. We will not allow the Chinese to take our land. We the tribals claim first that this is our land. Army comes second. We want the Indian army to focus on infrastructure and if the time comes we are ready to work with the Army," Takingshu added.

Chaglagam is a village in the Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. The small village where the tribal Community resides and the means of livelihood is only farming. This village is just a few kilometres away from LAC. (ANI)