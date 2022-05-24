Amalapuram (AP): Two buses were burnt, house of AP's Transport Minister P Vishwarup were set on fire and several policemen were injured after violent protests rocked Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday during 'Chalo Konaseema' march. The protest was called for Konaseema Sadhana Samithi (KSS) against the proposed renaming of Konaseema district as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A heightened tension prevailed in the area when protesters gathered at the Clock Tower Centre for their planned demonstration. Soon the situation took a turn for the worse as the protesters resorted to stone-pelting on the policemen who were posted for the security purpose. Public property were also targeted by the protesters.

The protesters also attacked a police jeep on fire and pelted stones at the Amalapuram Hospital. Konaseema Superintendent of Police (SP) KSSV Subba Reddy had a narrow escape from the irate mob as they targeted the vehicles of the police top brass during the violence. Police resorted to lathi-charge to reign in order and took several into custody.

Police said a section of the detained fled to the Collectorate campus where they resorted to vandalism. Two buses including one belonging to an educational institution were set on fire. The protesters then proceeded towards the Transport Minister P Vishwarup's house and attacked it.

Preempting an attack on the minister, police had whisked away his entire family along with him away from the premises to a safe location. The minister's house was later set on fire by the irate mob, which also targeted his camp office in Amalapuram. They vandalized the office and set the Minister's escort vehicles which are stationed in the vicinity on fire.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha charged that some political parties and anti-social elements instigated the arson in the quiet Amalapuram town. "It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," she said.

Earlier on April 4, Konaseema district was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari. A preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district was issued by the government last week.