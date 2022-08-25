Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): According to political experts, advisors to the state government hardly give any advice, are neither seen in official meetings, nor their performance checked, but enjoy hefty pay along with lucrative perks. The advisors appointed by the Jaganmohan Reddy Government have only proved to be a drain on the public exchequer instead of providing any valid advice for the betterment of the people of Andhra Pradesh, they added.

Since coming to power in 2019, the YSRCP government has appointed more than 40-odd advisors on whom crores of public money are being spent every month. Lakhs of rupees are paid as salaries to them, who are being seen more as posts for rehabilitation of favored persons but not those worthy of contributing to the development of the State, stated experts.

In fact, a bench of the AP High Court, in an unsparing comment, while hearing a petition, said: "The advisors are acting as unconstitutional powers. Appointing advisors to ministers is understandable, but what about advisors to government departments? If it is left like this, tomorrow an advisor will be appointed to the Advocate General as well." After making this comment, the HC stayed the recent order issued by the government appointing Jwalapurapu Srikanth as an advisor to the endowments department.

The Chief Minister alone has half a dozen advisors: Chief Advisor to CM, one advisor to coordinate CM programs, another for mobilizing financial resources, a Public Affairs Advisor, one Chief Advisor to the government, and one more to look after media affairs, and another to handle national media.

At present, there are more than 47 advisors for the CM and government with 15 of them enjoying cabinet status. Obviously, advisor posts are used to rehabilitate rival party leaders who switch loyalties besides those politically unemployed in the ruling party, and retired loyalist officers to CM, and to re-employ those who worked in the Chief Minister's daily newspaper, added political experts.

One of these advisors is Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, considered the second most powerful man after Jagan Reddy. Most of the advisors do not have vast experience or knowledge of the respective branches and departments. There is no record of appointing such an extraordinary number of advisors in any state in the country

Ajeya Kallam, a retired Chief Secretary, was appointed as Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister immediately after Jagan came to power. Another retired IAS officer, Samuel, has been appointed as an advisor to the CM. GVD Krishna Mohan is the communications advisor to the CM. Devulapalli Amar has been appointed as Advsior for National Media and International Affairs. Talasila Raghuram, who has been overseeing Jagan's political programs and events since the beginning, is made program coordination advisor with the cabinet status.

Advisors get a house rent allowance of Rs. 1 lakh. Other benefits are Rs.10 lakh advance to buy a car, Rs. 50,000 for a laptop (Rs.25,000 grant and Rs.25,000 loan) plus Rs.3 lakhs for furniture, Rs.1.50 lakhs for purchase of cooking and eating utensils, and Rs.4.50 lakhs given for other amenities, stated experts.

Senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy was appointed as Public Policy Advisor in September 2019 but he resigned in September 2020, saying no one in the Government is taking his advice. Renowned doctors like Dr. Srinath Reddy and Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, are among the list beneficiaries of the AP policy on advisors.