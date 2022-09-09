​​Alluri Sitama Raju (Andhra Pradesh): Police has seized a huge dump of Maoist dump from the Jakkam Konda area of ​​Alluri Sitama Raju of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Police said that 21 items such as six Ultra High-Frequency manpack sets, eight kg of gunpowder, one BaoFeng scanner, and 15 electrical and 15 non-electrical detonators have been recovered.

SP Satish Kumar said that the dump was identified as belonging to the Maoists from Pedabayalu, Korukonda, and Galikonda areas. He also said that the dump was recovered during a joint operation of the district police and CRPF following a tip-off.

Police sources said that the recovery of the UHF manpacks is a big blow to Maoists as they are very difficult to acquire and are the mainstay of the communication among Maoists. They further revealed that the seizure of the scanner is critical as it is used to eavesdrop on the communication of the security forces.