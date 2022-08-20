New Delhi: Day after the Central Bureau of Investigation's raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Sisodia by calling him "Money Shh" and alleging that he is good at making money and maintaining silence. Sisodia is the accused number one in the case but Kejriwal is the kingpin behind the scam, Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur accused the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to divert the issue from the alleged scam by linking the CBI action to politics. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "real face has been unmasked," he said. Thakur asked why the party returned over Rs 144 crore to liquor companies without the Cabinet approval. The Union Minister was flanked by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari at the press conference.

Sisodia had earlier claimed that the Delhi excise policy was implemented with complete transparency. Sisodia highlighted that the 2024 polls will be a battle between Kejriwal and Modi who he alleged was using all means including the probe agency to scare the AAP chief. Sisodia said the BJP intends to stop Arvind Kejriwal whose work on education and health is being talked about in the world.

Thakur hit out saying that the AAP could not open its account in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He asserted that the BJP under Modi will better its Lok Sabha tally in 2024 in the same way it had improved on its 2014 show in 2019. The AAP is a government of "revdi" (freebies) and it is also a "bevdi" (drunkards) government, Thakur alleged adding that Kejriwal's "left hand" Satyendar Jain is already in jail on corruption charges and his "right hand" Sisodia is facing serious charges.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.