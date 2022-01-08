New Delhi: After the announcement by the election commission, the temperature in the political arena has increased considerably.

Several BJP MPs on Saturday expressed their confidence in the ruling party. The party, looking to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, has already made several teams from the district all the way down to the booth level, is leaving no stone unturned to return to power.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was ready for the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, saying under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ruling party will dominate the elections and come to power in all the states.

"BJP is ready. The lotus will once again blossom. By displaying a performance even greater than before, the Bharatiya Janata Party intends to rise to power in the five states just the way under PM Narendra Modi it has assumed power in the country", Thakur, who is also the MP representing Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, said speaking to the press.

Also read: Congress exudes confidence of winning 4 states after EC announces poll dates

"Guidelines issued keeping in mind the COVID situation in the country are welcome. The election commission's announcement of the (cVIGIL) application for the citizens to report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct is similarly a welcome decision, because both political parties and the public has to often face troubling situations during elections. BJP welcomes these decisions", BJP MP from Bihar and UP election in-charge Vivek Thakur said, speaking to ETV Bharat.

"The Uttar Pradesh elections are going to go well. I strongly believe that the Yogi Adityanath government will be re-established in Uttar Pradesh", Thakur also added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agarwal, on the other hand, said that he welcomed the steps taken by the EC ahead of UP elections.

"I welcome the decision by EC to hold the Uttar Pradesh elections in seven phases. I feel this is a good decision taking into account both law and order as well as the population of a major state like UP. To not tip the scales and maintain both public health intact and keep the democratic system of elections ongoing, the decision to hold virtual rallies was commendable.", Agarwal said to ETV Bharat.

Also read: BJP to conduct e-rallies ahead of the upcoming polls amid Covid-19 surge

Expressing his thoughts on former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's comments on BJP's reducing presence in the state with the arrival of the elections, Agarwal said the ex-CM was perhaps dreaming.

"I think Akhilesh Ji is still dreaming. A few days back as well, he mentioned Lord Krishna having appeared in his dream. People of the state have seen the law and order situation in Akhilesh Yadav's time and they have witnessed the improvement during Yogi Ji's time.

Medical colleges have been established, expressways have been constructed. The poor have been provided residences, women have been given cylinders. Everyone has been given health cards. All this is lying as proof before the people. People will keep in mind these things and will bring BJP back to power with an even bigger result than the previous elections", he further noted.