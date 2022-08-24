New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched 'Azadi Quest', an online educational mobile app that tells children through games about the freedom fighters who participated in the freedom struggle.

Thakur said, "The purpose of this mobile app is to tell the children about the heroes of the country who contributed to the independence and development of the country. This is an effort by the government to acknowledge the contribution of our freedom fighters and unsung heroes to the freedom struggle and at the same time those who won the game will get a certificate."

The Minister said that just as the Tricolor campaign has been successful, make this game successful by playing and sharing it. As the information about these heroes of history has been kept very limited in the school books, now it is a chance to know the freedom fighters in detail.

The online game has been prepared by the government in association with an online gaming company named Zynga.