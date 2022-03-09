Una: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Tuesday hit back at former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for alleging “vote theft” ahead of results for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday. Yadav on Tuesday had asked the candidates and supporters of SP-alliance to “be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt of rigging in the counting of votes” as exit polls predicted a sweeping win for the BJP.

Anurag Thakur, who arrived in Una on Tuesday, said that Akhilesh has “understood that people in Uttar Pradesh are not taking him seriously”. “Jail and bail candidates were included in the first list of the Samajwadi Party. The same gait, character and face of the Samajwadi Party has been seen in the election,” he said. The Union Minister said that Akhilesh Yadav has been “bent on proving EVMs unfaithful since March 8 and is looking for an excuse for his defeat”.

“This time history is being created in Uttar Pradesh. No government has been repeated in Uttar Pradesh since 1990, but the people of Uttar Pradesh have given the blessings of victory to the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the law-choice rule of Yogi Adityanath,” he added.

Thakur also targeted West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee. She, he said, has tried to “unite the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, in which she had to face defeat”. “In the coming time also, Mamta Banerjee can unite the opposition as much as she wants, even the entire opposition together cannot compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

