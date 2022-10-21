Sujanpur (Himachal Pradesh): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday broke down during an election meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Thakur became emotional while speaking to party workers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Sujanpur as he recalled his and his father's interactions with them. He could constantly be seen clearing his throat and wiping his eyes.

Recalling his father's defeat in the year 2017 state assembly election, Anurag said, "We have seen what we have lost in 5 years. We cannot compensate for this. It can be compensated only when you will make BJP win on all 5 assembly seats of Hamirpur district this time,"

He further said, "My father has been made chief minister from a small district of Hamirpur, and I have been appointed a Union minister. My identity is with you, without you I am no one. You are the one who made me MP four times. Currently, as a Union Minister, I hold a department that has been held by leaders like Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar, and LK Advani."

He said that he had become very emotional after reaching here and had gathered a lot of courage to speak on stage, but still could not hold back his tears. He appealed to the workers to vigorously campaign for the party candidate. Anurag Thakur reached Sujanpur to accompany BJP candidate Captain Ranjit Singh as he was filling his nomination on Friday.